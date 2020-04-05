Marjory Elaine Whitlow, age 91, passed away March 31, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1928, to the late Frank and Audrey Schwab. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; brothers, Gene Schwab, Jim Schwab, and Glenn Schwab; sister, Margaret Giambatista; brother-in-law, Pat Martin; sister-in-law, Margaret Schwab; and grandson, Jeff Whitlow. She is survived by her sons, David (Pam) Whitlow, Larry (Donna) Whitlow, Michael (Christine) Whitlow, Glenn (Kathy) Whitlow; grandchildren, Chad Whitlow, Troy (Penny) Whitlow, Brian Whitlow (Emily O'Keeffe), Garrett Whitlow (Rupi Kumar), Amanda Whitlow (Jay Abbott), Bethany (Mick) Szydlowski, Matt (Rachel) Whitlow, Ian Whitlow, Jordan Whitlow; great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary (Howard) Engelbrecht, Aubrey "Bud" (Eva Jane) Schwab, Marilyn Sue (John) Martin; sisters-in-law, Judy Schwab, Nelvie Schwab; and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

