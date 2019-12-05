James
Patrick Whitmore
James Whitmore, age 47, passed away December 3, 2019.
James was born December 14, 1971, in Council Bluffs to James Whitmore and Patricia Roush Connell and attended Abraham Lincoln High School and received his Bachelor Degree from Bellevue College. James worked for a Tech Company.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Whitmore; and his grandparents.
Survivors include sons, Michael and Carsyn Whitmore and their mother Misty Maclean; father, Jim Whitmore and his wife Fina; step brothers, Matt Phillips and his wife Kelly, Danny Phillips, all of Council Bluffs; aunts; uncles and cousins.
Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. James will be laid to rest in a private interment. Memorials to American Heart Association.
