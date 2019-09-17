Virginia "Jean" Whitmore
Virginia Whitmore, age 79, passed away September 13, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Jean was born July 11, 1940, in Keokuk, Iowa, to the late Donald and Virginia (Luebke) Perdue. She worked many years at Clark Drug Store. Jean was united in marriage to Gerald Whitmore on February 12, 1986, in Mills County.
She is also preceded in death by sisters, Doris and Eileen; brother, Bill and husband Gerald, in 2016.
Survivors include her children, Randy Gardner, Bill Moore, Jim (Fina) Whitmore, Dennie Whitmore, Kelly (Darcy) Kalkus, Beverly (Steve) Anderson, and Barbara Widtfeldt-Carper (Jeff); grandchildren, Amanda, Anthony James, Steven, Brittany; sister, Donna Hardesty; numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean will be laid to rest with Gerald in St. Joseph Cemetery in a private graveside service.
