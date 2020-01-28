Dale C. Wichman
Dale C. Wichman, age 85, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020.
He was born in Belle Plaine, Iowa, on September 6, 1934, to the late Elmer and Melissa (Seidel) Wichman. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Western Electric.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darold Wichman; sister, Phyllis Drennan.
Dale is survived by his wife of 63 years, Liz Wichman; children. Michael Wichman (Michelle), Susan Spring (Ray Laferriere), Sandra Washa (Edward); and Julie Wichman; brother, David Wichman (Phyllis); granddaughters, Sara McCoy (Greg), Jennifer Smith, Jamie Smith; and his great-granddaughters, Madison and Sawyer.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials in his honor.
