George R. Wickman
George Wickman, age 59, passed away July 6, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
George was born March 15, 1960, in Council Bluffs, to the late William and Suzanne (Fischer) Wickman. He owned and operated his own business, Wickman Drywall, for over 30 years. He loved what he did and was very good at it. George was also a very proud Marine and an active Veteran in the community. He was constantly giving back in any way he could, always helping someone. George was a proud member of the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard up until he got too sick to be involved. He was so proud to be a member of them.
George was also very active with the VA and their sobriety programs, putting together luncheons and dinners for hundreds of people. He mentored many men going through the program, trying to help them find their way. George loved his country and served it very well. He was truly one of the most compassionate men you could ever meet. In 2000, he met his lifelong partner and wife, Amie. She was the love of his life and had a bond that was unbreakable clear to the end. They married, September 6, 2008 and were blessed with 2 amazing boys, Austin and Alex. Prior to meeting Amie, He was blessed with 2 daughters, Emily and Elysha. George was the most caring, devoted and funny father a kid could ask for. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Suzanne (Fischer) Wickman and grandchild, Davin Brown. George is survived by his wife, Amie (Matheson) Wickman; sons, Austin and Alex; daughters, Emily and Elysha; 3 grandchildren; brother, John and wife Gwynne Wickman; 2 sisters, Jane Wickman, Julie Christensen and husband Kenny; many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends that he would have considered family.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Celebration of George's Life immediately following, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military honors will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. The family is asking for memorial contributions for Austin and Alex's college fund in lieu of flowers.
