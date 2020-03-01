Douglas Edward Wiegand
Douglas Edward Wiegand, died February 26, 2020, at his home in Avoca, Iowa, at the age of 80 years, 9 months and 24 days.
Douglas, the son of Raymond Bernard and Verna Lena (Grosnicklaus) Wiegand, was born May 2, 1939, in Petersburg, Neb.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ray and John; and his sister Yvonne.
He is survived by his wife Pat, of Avoca; his sons, Mike Wiegand and wife Virginia, of Roanoke, Va., and Paul Wiegand and wife Lynn, of Fredrick, Md.; his daughter, Chris Lowry, of Eldersburg, Md; his grandchildren, Brett, Rachel, Kevin, Cory, Sarah, Brenden, Kimberly, Bryan, Keri, Stephanie, Danielle, and Erica; 13 great grandchildren; his sister, Anita Killion, of Oakland, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family with arrangements.
