Charlotte M. Wilcoxen, age 74, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on November 14, 1945, to the late Melvin and Charlotte Nelson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wilcoxen, Sr.; her granddaughter, Jeanna Marie Wilcoxen; brothers, Marvin and Donald Nelson; sisters, Rosetta Waldron and Margaret Hall. Charlotte is survived by her children, Larry Wilcoxen, Jr. (Connie), Ron Wilcoxen, Sr. (Ann), Mary Way (William), Shane Wilcoxen (Lacey); brother, Elder "Buck" Nelson; grandchildren; great- grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Monday, May 11, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., followed by interment in Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
May 11
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
May 11
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
