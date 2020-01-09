Cathrine A. Wiley
Cathrine A. Wiley, age 79, passed away January 8, 2020.
She was born August 19, 1940, on the family farm near Persia, Iowa. Cathrine retired from American Ag and Council Bluffs Savings Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Branden Lancaster; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Parrott.
Cathrine is survived by her husband, Jack Wiley; children, Charla Lancaster, Kevin Meeker (Becky), Duane Meeker, Tonja Maxwell (Kris); siblings, Virgil Steenbock (Jan), Linda Sewing (Larry), Arlene Ward (Dave), Patti Parrott, and Rod Steenbock (Cindy); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery.
