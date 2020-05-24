Sr. Mary Rosalima Wilkinson, RSM, passed away May 17, 2020 and was born December 13, 1929. She was preceded in death by parents, George and Phyllis Wilkinson; brother, Edmund Wilkinson. Mary is survived by her community of the Sisters of Mercy; her sister, Sr. Evangeline Wilkinson, OSM; sister-in-law, Mary Jeffries; nieces, nephews and many good friends, A Vigil Prayer Service and Remembrance will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with a Committal service on Thursday, May 28, 20020, at 11 a.m., at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha, Neb. Both services are private. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy.
