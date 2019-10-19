Jessica Marie Willett
Jessica Marie Willett, passed away suddenly in Omaha, Neb., on October 13, 2019, at the age of 32. Jessica was born on December 28, 1986. She attended Iowa Western Community College for Culinary School.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Willett, Sr.; children, Coby Pike, Alexis Bendt, Cameron Bendt; mother-in-law, Peggy; step sons, James, Jr., Harley and Spencer; step daughters, Lexi; sister, Sara; mother, Susan; aunt, Melinda Boner; and other aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews.
Visitation, Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m., followed by funeral service at 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Jessica will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.