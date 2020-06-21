Harry Owen Williams, Jr., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born in Council Bluffs, November 14, 1935, son of Harry O. Williams, Sr. and Irene Ratigan Williams. Upon graduation from Nappanee High School in 1954, he worked construction in Kearney, Neb., and Omaha, Neb. He joined the Army, served in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1963. In 1961, he married Karen Engel. He was employed as an engineer, building oil, nuclear, and geothermal power plants. He also worked on the elevated railroad in Pa. He retired and moved to Bella Vista, Ariz., in 1997. Harry married Mary Beth Rich in 2004. During their marriage they traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Harry was a member of the Mizpah Lodge #302, the Nomad Shriners' Club the VFW #9063 the Nebraska Husker Club and the Corvette Club. He was a member of the Highlands Methodist Church in Bella Vista. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years; his parents; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held July 18, 2020, in Bella Vista. Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.
