David L. "Bud" Wilson

David L. "Bud" Wilson, age 76, passed away February 11, 2020.

He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 26, 1943, to the late David L. and Norma J. (Lukey) Wilson. David graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1961. He earned an undergraduate from Peru State in 1965 and master's degree from Northwest Missouri State in 1976. David retired in 1999 from AHSTW School in Avoca.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Marc Wilson.

David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret "Peggy" Wilson; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Terri Wilson, Patrick and Kari Wilson, Terry and Gina Wilson; siblings, Todd Wilson, Dixie Anderson (Steve) and Renee Titshaw (Buddy); grandchildren, Mallorie Mikels (Clark), Paige Gardner (Leonard), Brady Wilson, Megan Wilson, Nicholas Wilson, Benjamin Wilson, Allison Wilson, Brandon Wilson, Tamara Wilson and Mesfin Wilson; great granddaughter, Evelyn Gardner; a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Service information

Feb 17
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
