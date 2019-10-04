David Reed Wilson
David Reed Wilson, 62, of Council Bluffs, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his home, with his wife by his side.
David was a 20 year retired Navy veteran and a retired San Diego, Calif., mailman. He resided in San Diego until reconnecting with his childhood crush, Bambi (Golden) Wilson.
David is preceded in death by his father, Milton Wilson; mother, Gladys Wilson; step-father, Norman Covault; brother, James Wilson.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Bambi Wilson; son, Dan (Margo) Duffly; daughter, Laura (Craig) Rankin; step-daughters, Aubrey Muffley, Olivia Behm; sister, Patricia (John) Allen; and 6 grand-children.
David will be cremated, no services will be held.
Sometimes God will put a Goliath in your life for you to find the David within you. Love you forever David.
