Winifred
Maxine
Wilson
Winifred Wilson, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Miles City, Mont., at the age of 91, following a brief illness.
Maxine was born August 19, 1928, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harry and Ena (Hanson) Conaway. She attended school in Council Bluffs and worked at Blue Star Foods and Playland Park. In 1948 she met and married Edward Lindeman. To this union 1 son was born, Dennis. In 1952 while working at Playland Park in the Bow and Arrow stand Maxine met and married Robert Wilson. They had 4 children, Patricia, Earl, Carl and Karen.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by sons, Dennis and Carl; grandson, Jeffrey Lindeman; great- grandsons, Timothy Lindeman, Jr., and Devin Broberg; great-granddaughter, Hailey Wilson; and brother, Wendell.
Maxine is survived by her children, Patricia (Jim) Broberg-Davy, of Darby, Mont., Earl (Sherry) Wilson, of Greeley, Colo., Karen (Steve) Morris, of Miles City; grandchildren, Tim and John Lindeman, Vicki Carlson, Lori, Theodore, Jeff and Elonna Broberg, Jolynn Lee, Rebecca Kramer, Angela Gamache, Robbie Wilson, Jackie, Scott and Kim Morris, Teri Morford; her 28 great-grandchildren; and her 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service, Monday, 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Walnut Hill Chapel, 1350 E. Pierce St. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the Walnut Hill Chapel.
