Ronald L. Winner
Ronald L. Winner, age 83, passed away at his home in Underwood, Iowa, on July 13, 2019.
He was born in Delta, Iowa, on October 6, 1935, to the late Ralph and Ruth (Phillips) Winner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Winner; and brothers, Glen and Robert Winner.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois; daughter, Lea Ann Schnack (Jim); sons, Mark Winner (Barb), Tim Winner (Kim); 6 grandchildren, Josh (Jen), Claire (Trevor), Evan, John, MaKayla, Cassie; 2 great- grandchildren, Kaleb and Lydia; brother, Steve Winner; sisters, Margaret Barnard, Linda Hutchison; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service is Friday, 11 a.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a visitation during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery.
