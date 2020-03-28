Bonnie L. Wise, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 27, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Bonnie was born July 15, 1934, in Onawa, Iowa, to Cecil F. and Violet B. (Ferdig) Dale. She married Thomas Wise, Jr., on November 4, 1950. They were blessed with four children. Bonnie was a plant manager for Max I. Walker Cleaners for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Violet and Frank Ramsdell; husband, Thomas Wise, Jr., in 2000; son, Tom Wise, in 2003. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Janice (Jim) Meinke, of Council Bluffs; sons, Dennis Wise, Robert Wise, both of Omaha, Neb.; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Carolyn Ann Ramsdell, Connie Warrick; brothers, Jack (Faye) Dale, Cecil (Anna) Dale, Tom Dale, David (Sharon) Dale, Clayton "Corky" (Marie) Dale; many nieces and nephews. Public visitation, Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside and burial, Monday, in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
Service information
Mar 29
Visitation
Sunday, March 29, 2020
8:00AM-8:00PM
8:00AM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
