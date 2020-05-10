Larry Gene Witte was born on December 1, 1945, in Dexter, Iowa, to Raymond and Irene (Leeper) Witte. He passed away on January 8, 2020. Before Larry left to serve in the Army, he asked Mona to marry him while she finished high school, she was a sophomore at Abraham Lincoln High School. Larry came back from Germany to get married and then spent another year abroad. They were reunited in Colorado Springs, Colo., where Larry finished up his service in the Army. They moved back to Council Bluffs, were they raised their daughter and son. Larry is survived by their daughter, Sundi R. McClain (Willy); son, Larry Witte, II (Nita Livingston); granddaughters, Stevi Cooper and Ashlyn Cooper; grandsons, Cole Witte, Kevin Witte, Jacob Stuart, Tony Schulze, Jonathan McClain and Travis Harville; and their great-grandson, Jaiyden McClain. Other survivors include Larry's sisters, Shirley Collins (Marvin) and Janice Feldman (Nigel); Mona's brother, Ronald Cash (Joyce); two nieces, four nephews and many great and great- great nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home at later date. Memorials can be directed to The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Foundation in Larry's name.

