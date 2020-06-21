Kimberly J. (Weigel) Wohlers, age 55, of La Vista, Neb., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Kimberly was born on December 5, 1964, in California to Richard and Jean (Carr) Weigel. Kimberly worked as a Food Sales Representative for Key Impact Sales. Kimberly was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Wohlers on January 4, 2000. Kimberly is survived by son, Logan Wohlers; daughter, Dani Wohlers; father, Richard Weigel; her step-mother, Emily Weigel; mother, Jean Carr; brother, William Weigel; sister-in-law, Cindy Wohlers; lifelong friend, Teri Dunn. Celebration of Life visitation, on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.

