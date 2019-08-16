Robert C. Wohlers
Robert C. Wohlers, 92, of Underwood, Iowa, most recently of CountryHouse Council Bluffs, danced through the pearly gates, surrounded by loving family on August 14, 2019.
Bob was born near Missouri Valley, Iowa, on June 15, 1927. He attended school and graduated from Beebeetown High School class of 1945. Bob worked on the family farm and then enlisted in the Army. He served his country in the Korean War running a road grader on the 38th parallel. On June 20, 1954 he was united in marriage to Lotus Eileen Chapman, of Persia, Iowa. In addition to his immense love for spending time with his family, he had 3 major loves, Baseball, dancing and farming. Bob played baseball into his forties. His claim to fame was playing town team baseball with and against Bob Gibson. He met the love of his life on the dance floor and never lost his passion for good dance music. He and Lotus belonged to 2 dance clubs in Western Iowa and never missed an opportunity to dance when wintering in southern Texas. They laid a dance floor in their home and were known to give a few lessons.
Bob was born to farm. He liked working in the field, haying and raising livestock and horses. He rode his horses daily until he could no longer mount and then rode the Ranger to check cows and calves. A highlight of his dedication to his life on the farm was the year he was honored as the Harrison County Cattleman of the Year.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. and Alma (Wohlers) Wohlers; brother, Rodney Wohlers; sister, Eleanor Kruse; nephew, Rick Chapman; and niece, Kathy (Chapman) Benes. Robert's grandchildren and great-grandchildren where his pride and joy and a great source of entertainment.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lotus; children, Lana Wohlers and Lynn Wohlers; grandchildren, Keith (Lin Yee), Kody (Corrie); great-grandchildren, Kaci, Mallory and Dominic; brother, Byron (Karon); brothers-in-law, Lowell Chapman (Ruby) and Jim Kruse (Pat). Bob was loved and admired by many including nieces, nephews, other family, church family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral is 2 p.m., on Sunday. Interment is in the Grange Cemetery. The family is forever indebted to Pastor Norm and Vonnie as well as to the CountryHouse staff for all their loving care. Memorials can be made in Robert's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Neola, Iowa.
