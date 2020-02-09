Donna Sue Wolfe
Donna Sue Wolfe, age 61, passed away after a 7 year long battle with cancer, on February 7, 2020.
She was born on April 19, 1958, to the late Melvin and Arlene (Amman) Wolfe, in Montebello, Calif. Donna graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1977.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her two brothers, Frank Wolfe, Sr., and William Wolfe, Sr.
She is survived by her loving children, Melissa Thompson (Paul); Toby Wolfe (Tara Synacek); grandchildren, Samuel Synacek, Brandon Wolfe, and Brittany Thompson (Laroy Alston); twin sister, Debra Somchana; sisters, Melinda Wolfe-Boner; Kathie Strait, Susan Wolfe; close friend, Terri Flynn-Jones; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials can be directed to the family.
