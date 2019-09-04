Harold
Woodard
Harold Woodard, 81, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away at the Hansen House in Council Bluffs, on August 31, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Edna; daughters, Shelly, Peggy, and Theresa; step children, Arlene (Tim), Lynda (Bryon), and Keith (Danielle); 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Fred and Lyle; and sisters, Lorraine and Shirley.
Funeral service, 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Burial with military honors, in Silver City Cemetery. Memorials to the family.
