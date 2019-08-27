Cheryl Lynn Woods
Cheryl Lynn Woods, age 67, passed away August 24, 2019, in Council Bluffs.
She was born in Creston, Iowa, on June 14, 1952, to the late Marion and Lois (Schafer) Moffitt.
She is survived by her husband, Don Woods; sons, Shane Moffitt (Pam), Jamie Moffitt (Amy); daughter, Nicole Gall (Chris); brother, Stephen "Pete" Moffitt (Cindy); step-son, Michael O'Hara (Diane); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial service is Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home with the visitation during the hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.
