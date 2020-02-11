Larry
Stephen
Woods
Larry Stephen Woods, age 49, passed away February 2, 2020, at Jennie Edmondson Hospital.
Larry was born in Council Bluffs, on April 24, 1970.
Larry is survived by his son, Jeremy Stephen Woods; father, John Woods (Penny); mother, Carol Doran (Lloyd); brother, Terry Woods; step-sisters, Denis Doherty (Lenny), and Wendy Donaldson; nieces and nephews.
In honor of Larry's wishes, the immediate family will be hosting a Celebration of Life reception on his 50th birthday, April 24, 2020. Detailed information will follow at a later date.
