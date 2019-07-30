Paul D. Woods
Paul D. Woods, age 80, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away July 29, 2019, at the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha, Neb.
Paul was born in Montgomery County, Iowa, on February 15, 1939, to Donald and Bernice Woods, and graduated from Red Oak High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was united in marriage to Joyce Davis on April 9, 1960. Paul worked for over 25 years at Ralph's Superette and was a longtime member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Council Bluffs. He also volunteered at Veterans Hospital for many years.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joyce, of Treynor; 2 sons, David and wife Barb Woods, of Papillion, Neb.; Doug Woods, of Treynor; 4 grandchildren, Tyler, Lexi, Mitch and Lindsey Woods.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 8 pm. Funeral services, Friday, 10:30 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 2. Luncheon to follow, at Bethany Presbyterian Church. Memorials are suggested to the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.