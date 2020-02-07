Jerome A. "Jerry" "Boone"
Wray
Jerome A. "Jerry" "Boone" Wray, age 61, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 14, 2020.
He was born in York, Neb., on December 13, 1958, to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Lottes) Wray. Boone was a welder at Paxton Vierling Steel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Janet Turek, Donna Nabor, William Wray, Marilyn Beetem, and Cynthia Eloge.
Boone is survived by his brother, Richard Wray (Suzanne); sister, Barbara Gannon (Ray); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and close friends.
Celebration of his Life will be 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the community room at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
