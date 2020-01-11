Betty Jane Wright

Betty Jane Wright, 92, of Enid, Okla., passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, in Enid.

Betty was born April 28, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to Charles and Leta (Blackman) Bailey. Betty was united in marriage to Lester Wright on December 1, 1948, in Council Bluffs. Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was the mother of twins, Sherry and Terry Wright. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge and watching her grandchildren's sports activities.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; sisters; daughter, Sherry; and son, Terry.

She is survived by her husband, Lester, of Enid; son-in-law, Kerry Pasby; grandchildren, Chad Pasby and wife Carie, Bradley Pasby and wife Kristina, Blaine Wright and wife Ashley, Bambi Waitman and husband Mike, as well as Jore, Stockton; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel with burial following in the Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, Iowa.

Service information

Jan 13
Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
2:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
2800 N Van Buren
Council Bluffs, IA 73703
