Stephen
Edward Wright
Stephen Wright, age 73, passed away January 12, 2020.
He was born on May 27, 1946, to the late John and Hazel (Grant) Wright in Omaha, Neb.
In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Wright. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Wright; children, James Wright (Trina) and Kelli Zakaras (Jeff); grandchildren, Kiersten, Caleb and Calyssa Wright, Marissa and Spencer Zakaras; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Samantha Zakaras; step-great-granddaughter, Gysele Vite; other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private family graveside service is 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.