Esther M. Yates
Esther M. Yates, age 103, passed away January 22, 2020, in Palm Desert, Calif.
Esther was born in Hancock, Iowa, on May 7, 1916, to the late Robert A. and Anna E. (Beatty) Phillips. She married Donald D. Yates and was the beloved mother of two sons, Donald D. and Robert K. Esther worked for many years at J.L. Brandeis, in Omaha, Neb., before relocating to Kansas City and Los Angeles. After retiring, she moved to reside with her son, Robert, in Palm Desert.
In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D.; son, Donald; and four siblings.
Esther is survived by her son, Robert, of Palm Desert; niece, Lynda Wilson, of Centennial, Colo.; and beloved friend, Patricia Roux.
Private burial service will be held.
