Ybarra, Charlotte

Charlotte Jo Ybarra

Charlotte Jo Ybarra, infant daughter of Jeremy and Allyson Ybarra, entered and left this world on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Charlotte is survived by her parents; sister, Aubree; and brother, Olyver; her grandparents, Al Schultz, Gene and Michelle Tietsort, Joni Morrison; great-grandmother, Janice Luna; and great-grandfather, Larry Tucker; aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

A luncheon will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Fly high sweet angel.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.