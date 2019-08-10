Charlotte Jo Ybarra
Charlotte Jo Ybarra, infant daughter of Jeremy and Allyson Ybarra, entered and left this world on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Charlotte is survived by her parents; sister, Aubree; and brother, Olyver; her grandparents, Al Schultz, Gene and Michelle Tietsort, Joni Morrison; great-grandmother, Janice Luna; and great-grandfather, Larry Tucker; aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
A luncheon will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Fly high sweet angel.
