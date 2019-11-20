Ernie C. Yochem
Ernie C. Yochem, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 17, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Ernie was born January 8, 1928, in McClelland, Iowa, to the late Ernest and Emma J. (Doty) Yochem. He graduated from Underwood, Iowa High School in 1947. Ernie joined Teamster's Local #554 in 1947 and was a driver for P.I.E. for 43 years. He married Marjorie Brannan on September 17, 1961, in Las Vegas, Nev. They were blessed with 3 children, Terry H., Gary D. and Lisa L. Ernie was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Teamster's Local #554.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his son, Gary D. Yochem; brother, Delbert (Sally) Yochem; sister, Beryl (Harold) Prai. Ernie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie Yochem; son, Terry H. Yochem; daughter, Lisa L. (Tony) Dunning, all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren, his 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Ernie's Life will be held on Saturday, at 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Albert Schools.
