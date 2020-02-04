Tammy R. Yochum

Tammy R. Yochum, age 49, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 1, 2020, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tammy was born March 4, 1970, in Council Bluffs, to Robert L. and Carolyn (Ramsey) Ruby. She married Joseph Yochum on October 15, 1985, in Rockport, Mo. They were blessed with 3 children, Chantal, Ashley and Joseph, Jr. Tammy was an in-home care provider for Ruby's Nursing Referral Agency.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Ruby; and brothers, Robert Ruby, Jr. and Paul D. Ruby.

Tammy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Joseph Yochum; daughters, Chantal (Brad Roberts) Yochum, Ashley (Seth) Risner; son, Joseph Yochum, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Hunter, Skylar and Kendal; mother, Carolyn Ruby, all of Council Bluffs; siblings, Carolyn "Kitty" (Eddie) Sharearm, of Tenn., Peggy (George) DeSantiago; brothers, Al (Cindy) Ruby, Kelly (Pam) Ruby, Billy (Sue) Ruby; sister-in-law, Sherry Ruby, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service, Thursday, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will follow at Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Service information

Feb 6
Celebration of Life
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
