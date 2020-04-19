Cindy L. (Drake) Yopp, age 64, passed away April 17, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on July 27, 1955, to the late James F. and Elnora "Nordie" (Hite) Drake. Cindy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1973 and retired from Physicians Mutual. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Drake. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amy Jo Nuzum (Dan Nusser); sister, Tammy Horton (James); brother, James F. Drake II (Cathy); grandson, Grant Nuzum; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation, limited to ten people at a time, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. A full celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Cindy Yopp, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 22
Viewing and Visitation
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing and Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.