Robert A. Young
Robert A. Young, age 66, passed away July 13, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on February 9, 1953, to the late Raymond and Pearl (Schoenenberger) Young.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale and Steven Young.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Julie (Carmichael) Young; son, Josh Young (Brittany Miedl); daughter, Alyson Young (Nick Rodgers); siblings, Raymond Young (Judy), JoAnn Walega (Greg), Cheryl Couillard (Wally), Richard Young (Teresa); 6 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is Thursday, 2 p.m., at the funeral home. The family will direct the memorials.
