Jodie Lynne Ziegler
Jodie Lynne Ziegler, age 41, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 9, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Jodie was born, November 20, 1978, in Council Bluffs, to Walter and Linda (Evans) Ziegler and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the Class of 1997. She worked as an account manager for Reinhardt Food Service.
Jodie is survived by husband, Antonio Flores; daughter, Madison Flores; mother, Linda Ziegler; father, Walt (Wendy) Ziegler, all of Council Bluffs; brothers, Jeff (Sarah) Ziegler, of Underwood, Iowa, John (Raelyn) Schorsch; sisters, Jessica (Tyler) Lowman, all of Council Bluffs, Jennifer (Simon) Fletcher, of Glenwood, Iowa, Shilo Stockton, of Iowa City, Iowa; grandparents, Wayne and Carmella Evans; her mother-in-law, Lorraine Culbertson, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Visitation, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Thursday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.