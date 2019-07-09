Donald J. Zimmerman
Donald J. Zimmerman, age 84, of Neola, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Don was born on May 30, 1935, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Floyd and Bernice (Talty) Zimmerman. Don served his country in the U.S. Army. Don married Mary Ellen McGuire on April 12, 1958. Don worked as a Tax Accountant for Iowa School for the Deaf. Don was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola, he also was an assistant Scout Master for the Boy Scouts. Don was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Zimmerman in 2010; sisters, Mary Ellen Wellman, Jean Fischer; and brother, Joe Zimmerman. Survivors include sons, Bruce and Deborah Zimmerman, of Crittenden, Ky., Bob and Carol Zimmerman, of Des Moines, Iowa, Kevin and Evelyn Zimmerman, of Neenah, Wis., Phillip and Rachel Zimmerman, of Logan, Iowa, and Dave and Charity Zimmerman, of Sioux City, Iowa; daughter, Dawn and Lee Casey, of Central Point, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; his sister, Anne and Richard Moore, of Des Moines; brother, Bill and Mel Zimmerman, of Bakersfield, Calif.; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
Visitation, on Wednesday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Neola, from 5 to 7 p.m., with wake service at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, on Thursday, at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church. Family burial of his cremated remains on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola. Memorials to Southwest Iowa Hospice or St. Patrick's Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.