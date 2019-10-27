Linda L.
Zimmerman
Linda L. Zimmerman, age 71, passed away October 23, 2019.
Linda was born March 2, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to the late Leslie and Betty (Reeves) Jensen and was a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs. She retired from the Council Bluffs Community School District in 2003 after 33 years of teaching. Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling to Germany with her students and all things blue.
In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jim Jensen and Gary Jensen; and her nephew, Jason Jensen. Linda is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tom; her children, Chris (Lori) Zimmerman, of Omaha, Neb., Greta (Levi) Webster, of Omaha, Heather (Chris) Bates, of St. Joseph, Mo., and Dani (Matt) Michels, of Underwood, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., at her residence, 1310 Berwick Dr. in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
