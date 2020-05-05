Ethel Lorene Zuroski, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 3, 2020. Ethel was born on November 6, 1933, in Oklahoma, to the late Hubert and Hettie (Hartline) Wheat. Ethel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; son, Clifford Katzenstein; daughter, Patricia Weathington; brothers, Curtis Wheat, Arvel (Tiny) Wheat, Henry Wheat and LaVoy Wheat; sisters, Betty Hedges, Virgie Stichler and Shirley Shriver. She is survived by sons, Kenneth Katzenstein and Dennis Katzenstein; daughters, Buffy (Daryn) Graham and Jennifer Udas; brothers, Delbert Wheat, Donnie (Kathy) Wheat; sister, Darlene (Johnny) Patterson; grandchildren, Shaylee Udas, Olivia Zuroski, Rio Coenen, Andi Goldsborough, Emily Katzenstein, Adam Katzenstein, Jeremy Katzenstein, Brian Weathington and Nick Weathington; several great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and host of other friends and family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6th, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Thursday, May 7th, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home, with internment at Ridgewood Cemetery, following the service. Luncheon following at Caddy's Kitchen and Cocktails, 103 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, with parking in the back.
Service information
May 7
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, May 7, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
May 6
Visitation
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
3:00PM-6:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
