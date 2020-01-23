*Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part column. The second part will run in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Nonpareil.
The '60s left collapsed for many reasons, but two major ones are especially relevant to the prospects for today's left - and they pull in opposite directions. One important advantage the contemporary left has over the '60s left is that it was created by conditions that are not going away. The Vietnam War was the main issue uniting the diverse parts of the '60s left, and it brought hundreds of thousands of new sympathizers into the movement. And so, when the Nixon administration ended the draft and then signed a peace agreement with North Vietnam, what we called "the movement" rapidly dissipated. The women's, civil rights and environmental movements - to name three of the biggest groups - continued, but they were no longer part of a larger whole. Meanwhile, those groups that had espoused revolution were displaced by reformist, staff-driven organizations that worked out of Washington or New York offices.
Today's left is different. Of the factors driving it, only the Trump presidency will expire, and that might not happen for five years. Climate change will continue to menace shorelines, create extreme weather, and imperil agriculture and fishing - and this is, unfortunately, going to happen even if a Democrat wins the presidency this year and rejoins the Paris agreement. As the politics around climate change inevitably become more pressing, the case for a large-scale subordination of private capital to public priorities - a demand that is at the heart of the political left - will only strengthen.
Most important, though, the underlying economic conditions that led to the creation of today's left are going to continue to shape the labor force of American capitalism. Under the impact of artificial intelligence, many jobs will alter overnight or disappear, creating continuing insecurity among the young, fueling dissatisfaction with capitalism and providing an incentive to organize. The economy itself may not soon endure a recurrence of the Great Recession, but an increasingly fractious world trading order and overcapacity in manufacturing will continue to threaten growth. The predominance of finance and the winner-take-all structure of the high-tech industry mean that disparities of wealth and power will only grow.
During the '60s, proletarianization was in its early stage. In 1960, only 8% of Americans had a college degree or above. Today, the ranks of college-educated people - those most susceptible to the appeal of the contemporary left - appear to be growing. Thirty-nine percent of Americans 25 and older have a bachelor's or an advanced degree, a figure that is expected to increase over the next 10 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, professional occupations, which require at least a college degree, made up 20.9% of the labor force in 2018 and will make up 21.5% by 2028. Allied occupations such health-care support are also expected to grow, from 2.7 to 3%. During the same period, the ranks of sales personnel, office and administrative support occupations, and production workers - who do not fit the profile of today's left - are expected to shrink. By the end of the 2020s, college-educated workers facing persistent insecurity about their future, and concern about the value of their work, should account for somewhere between 22 and 25% of the labor force.
Perhaps because these underlying economic trends are continuing, the youngest American voters are no less susceptible than millennials to radical appeals. In fact, they may be more susceptible. A January 2019 Harris Poll found that 61% of 18-to-24-year-olds - Generation Z - have a positive reaction to the word "socialism." By comparison, 51% of millennials do. Taken together, these two generations could well pose a formidable challenge not only to conservatives but to establishment liberals.
And yet, there was another key reason for the collapse of the '60s left, one which may bedevil today's progressive activists. To win a political majority, contemporary young leftists - who are primarily college educated and work, live and study in high-tech metro areas and college towns - will need to win significant support for their politics from the rest of the working class, many of whom have not graduated from college, live in small or midsize towns, and work in or around manufacturing and mining. The left of the '60s faced a similar challenge and fell woefully short. It's worth looking at why.
There were always new-left radicals who tried to build bridges. But by the late '60s, when Hayden was urging outreach to what was then an overwhelmingly white working class, many revolutionaries had abandoned any attempt to create a popular American majority and instead cast their lot with an imagined world revolution, led by China, Cuba or even, in the case of one Berkeley group, North Korea. They saw America (which they spelled "Amerikkka") as the enemy and blacks and Latinos as being, along with Vietnamese, victims of U.S. colonialism. They saw white workers as beneficiaries of "white skin privilege" with a "stake in imperialism." If they were white, they saw themselves as a fifth column within the mother country, fighting on the side of minorities at home and America's enemies abroad.
These leftists believed they were putting into place a sophisticated neo-Marxist politics - they talked about the proletariat and the cultural revolution and quoted from Chairman Mao's "Little Red Book" - but their activity most clearly resembled that of 17th-century American Protestant sects who imagined themselves as congregations of visible saints in a sinful world. In fact, the new left's rebellion increasingly took a religious rather than a political form. It consisted of establishing one's moral credibility and superiority in the face of evil. That religious fervor provided, perhaps, a meaning for the lives of activists, but it was, as social critic Paul Goodman wrote in "The New Reformation," "a poor basis for politics, including revolutionary politics."
What also doomed the new left was that, beginning with the decision in 1967 by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee to expel its white members, the movement began to splinter into identity groups; indeed, this was the beginning of what has come to be known as "identity politics." Black nationalist and later Latino, Native American and feminist groups pursued their own demands with some success, but the larger movement lost a sense of cooperation and coherence.
Much of what these separate groups fought for was entirely justifiable and contributed to racial and sexual equality. Yet some of their stances pressed their causes to the extreme: radical feminists casting doubt on the moral legitimacy of the family; black nationalists advocating armed struggle and calling for African American communities to be subject to the United Nations rather than the U.S. government. These positions put them at odds with much of America. And, alongside the activities of revolutionary groups like the Weather Underground, they fed the backlash that led to Nixon's landslide in 1972 and Reagan's victory in 1980.
Today's left has not embraced the separatism or the revolutionary fantasies of the last days of the '60s left, but, as someone who was there, I find disturbing echoes in the present. I'll list three. First, many on the left - and many more-moderate liberals as well - attribute Trump's victory in 2016 and white working-class reluctance to support Democrats entirely or primarily to "white supremacy" or "white privilege." They dismiss flyover Americans who voted for Trump as irredeemable - even though there is evidence that many supporters of Barack Obama backed Trump in 2016, and that many Trump voters cast ballots for Democrats in 2018. It is an echo of the '60s left's Manichaean view of Americans.
As a result, today's left has become fond of a political strategy that discounts the importance altogether of winning over the white working class. Such a strategy assumes Democrats can gain majorities simply by winning over people of color (a term that groups people of wildly varying backgrounds, incomes and worldviews), single women and the young. One recent article in the left-wing Nation declared: "Since the 1980s, Democratic candidates have proven that they can win elections while losing whites without a college degree by a significant margin."
It's a questionable strategy for Democrats - in a presidential election, it could cede many of the Midwestern swing states to a Republican - but it is even more questionable as a strategy for the left, which has historically been committed to achieving equality by building a movement of the bottom and middle of society against the very wealthy and powerful at the top.
Second, the left is again dividing into identity groups, each of which feels justified in elevating its concerns above others. In Philadelphia this summer at Netroots Nation - a gathering of left and liberal groups - Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., told aspiring officeholders, "We don't need any more brown faces that don't want to be a brown voice. We don't need black faces that don't want to be a black voice. We don't need Muslims that don't want to be a Muslim voice. We don't need queers that don't want to be a queer voice. If you're worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don't even show up because we need you to represent that voice."
While activists focused on identity politics have, like their predecessors from the '60s, made perfectly reasonable demands - for instance, an end to police brutality, or equal wages for men and women - they have also made extreme demands that display an indifference to building a political majority. Some have backed reparations for slavery - an idea rejected by broad majorities of the electorate, most of whom are descended from immigrants who came to America after the Civil War. Other groups have demanded "open borders," defying a majority of Americans who think the country should be able to decide who to admit as citizens and who will be able to enjoy the rights and benefits of being an American.
Third, many of these demands and strategies are accompanied by a quasi-religious adherence to special language and gestures that echo the experience of the '60s. Again, at the level of morality, these aspects of the left may be persuasive, but at the level of political-majority-building, they are problematic. For instance, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lists "LGBTQIA+ Rights" among her priorities, but how many Americans outside the bluest Zip codes know what "LBGTQIA+" stands for? According to a recent poll, 98% of Latinos are uncomfortable with the left-wing term "Latinx." At the Democratic Socialists of America convention I attended over the summer in Atlanta, delegates identified themselves on their name tags, and when they spoke, by their preferred pronoun ("he," "she" or "they") and signaled their approval by twirling their hands. Someone who used the colloquial "guys" to refer to the audience was sternly rebuked. There were charges of "ableism" and of "triggering" due to loud talking. These kinds of moral stances are fine for a church congregation, but not for a political organization that wants to win a majority of voters. The reality is that 80% or more of Americans who wandered into such a gathering would think they were on another planet.
And the trouble spots I've identified here are only being exacerbated by the importance of social media to contemporary politics. During the '60s, the left's cultural insularity was reinforced by its geography. Today, the insularity of the left is magnified by the Internet, which tends to draw us toward people who think alike while screening out unfriendly opinions.
As some of the stances of today's left have seeped into Democratic presidential politics, it's become clear that there could be real electoral consequences to these missteps. Warren and Sanders have both promised to offer free Medicare for undocumented immigrants - something that even Canada does not provide - and to decriminalize border crossings. Warren promised a 9-year-old transgender boy that he could have veto rights over her appointment of a secretary of education. Sanders has promised voting rights for imprisoned felons. As sophisticated politicians, Warren and Sanders must know that if they win the nomination, these kind of stands will make it difficult for them to gain votes outside of heavily blue metro areas - and therefore difficult to put together an electoral college majority.
- - -
Clearly, there's a lot to worry about if you want to see the left triumph - at least in the short and medium terms. But there are also reasons to think the left can, in the ensuing decades, eventually overcome its cultural insularity. The first reason is demographic. However separate it is from small-town America, today's left is geographically much broader than its predecessor, which was based on elite campuses like Berkeley and Columbia. The left is now part of a large class of Americans attempting to come to terms with their place in the economy and society - and while that class isn't, of course, represented in every city or town, it's well represented in some locations in just about every state.
As Ruy Teixeira and I argued two decades ago in "The Emerging Democratic Majority," the trend in America has been toward more towns becoming "ideopolises" - metro areas devoted to the production of ideas, in which the members of this new proletarianizing class play key roles. The past 40 years have seen a transformation of cities like Omaha; Louisville; Columbus, Ohio; and Kansas City, Kansas. It stands to reason that the people in them - including those on the lower rungs of the working class - have become more receptive to the politics and the culture of the left.
Moreover, what seem like radical cultural causes often become accepted after several decades of agitation and exposure. In 2004, George W. Bush was able to use opposition to same-sex marriage to curry votes. Today, it is no longer an issue. In a decade or two, few Americans may be confused by pronouns or unisex bathrooms.
There is also a process of political maturation that movements can undergo as they elect people to office who are then forced to respond to citizens with different social views. I saw this with the Democratic Socialists of America, which now has over a hundred elected officials among its members. As it turns out, my own Maryland state representative, Vaughn Stewart, is a member of DSA and was elected with the help of DSA activists who knocked on doors. But Stewart didn't run on a promise - in the words of a DSA placard at a demonstration in New York - to "abolish profit, abolish prisons, abolish cash bail, abolish borders"; he ran on a platform of "Putting Neighbors First" and has recently introduced "housing for all" legislation to expand renters' rights and options for home buyers.
Many of the left's most extreme stands have been driven by the excesses of Trump's presidency. For instance, in response to Trump's brazen bigotry toward Hispanics and his plan to build a border wall, his foes on the left have gone well beyond advocating comprehensive immigration reform and instead denounced the very idea of borders.
If Trump does win a second term, I fear that the left and right could both go to extremes, as happened during Nixon's first term. The times could be tumultuous and also dangerous. But when Trump is gone from the scene, the left may be able to better distinguish those issues that could potentially unite a majority from those that will only divide and inflame.
Finally, there is a larger tectonic shift taking place in North American and European politics away from the assumptions of market fundamentalism, which helped precipitate the Great Recession of 2008. There is a growing argument on the left and the right - witness Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley in the United States - for an enlarged role for government and the public sector in economic life. Criticism of the practices of high finance and corporate CEOs are coming not just from the AFL-CIO, but from the Business Roundtable and Financial Times as well. The left will undoubtedly find it easier to navigate in these waters than in those of Cold War anti-communism or Reaganite market fundamentalism. Progressives will be able to advance their economic arguments without being accused of encouraging "big government"; candidates outside of New York City and Vermont may be able to campaign as "democratic socialists" without being associated with communism.
For the foreseeable future, though, if the left wants to create the political majority that Tom Hayden dreamed of in 1969, it will have to frame its positions in a vernacular that most Americans can understand. It will also have to draw a sharp distinction between the positions it deems essential for "big, structural change" and those that can be delegated to communities to calibrate and debate. The new left of the '60s failed in this mission. We didn't just dream big; we ascended into the realm of fantasy and visible sainthood. Today's left will need to learn from our mistakes.
— John B. Judis is the author of “ The Nationalist Revival: Trade, Immigration, and the Revolt Against Globalization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.