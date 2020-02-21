Some people and families I’ve known or heard about here in the Midwest have been referred to as “stayers.” What that means is, they have chosen a place to live that seems to have planted them to grow, and they prefer living rural instead of dealing with city life.
However, when it comes to me, I seem to have been born as a “mover,” or “migrant,” as I’ve been referred to at times because of my many moves.
Before continuing with the thoughts that have really moved me at times, and even though my hearing isn’t that great today, I have no problem hearing echoes of two dozen times I either chose, or had no choice but to move.
A situation I had no control over, and which I was only given details about nearly 10 years after the fact, began when I was only 2 and a half months old, and during the time my father was on tour of duty in the Army. My mother had gone to a USO dance, met a Navy sailor, and ran off with him.
However, prior to doing so, she dropped my 2-year-old brother and me off at grandma’s house, giving her no idea where she was going — move No. 1.
Fast-forward two years. My dad, having completed his tour of duty, needed a mother to take care of his two boys and married our stepmother. We were then moved from grandma’s house to a farm to live with our stepmother’s family — move No. 2. After nearly three years of trying to adjust to farm life, my dad decided he wasn’t “born to farm” and moved us back to Wichita — move No. 3.
Now, fast-forward another three years. In 1953, shortly after turning 9, I was riding my bike down the dirt street in front of our house when a green Buick pulled up. A woman got out, walked over to me and asked, “Is your dad home?”
I rode my bike back to the garage at the back of our house and told my dad that a woman wanted to talk to him. He began walking down the driveway towards the street, when suddenly he stopped and gasped. The only word I remember him muttering before walking into the house with the lady was, “Ethel!?”
I went to the neighbor’s house down the street and told my brother what had happened. He followed me back to the house and we stood looking at the man sitting in the driver’s seat of the Buick. Within a couple of minutes our dad walked out the front door and told us to come inside.
Our dad asked us to take a seat on the couch across from where the woman was sitting in a chair. Finally, finding the right words to say, he introduced us to our birth mother.
Before continuing, I want to say that this moving story is not about what I learned that day, but about moves that have occurred in my life as the result of life’s changes, which did begin as the result of meeting my birth mom.
And within a year’s time I decided I wanted to go to California to visit my birth mom, my step dad, and my brother who had run away — actually hitchhiked all the way to California at the age of 13, to live with, “our other family.”
To make this part of the story short, I convinced our dad, with the help of my birth mom and brother, to allow me to stay in California — move No. 4 that gave me very new directions in life.
After graduation from high school in 1960 move No.5 occurred. I chose to attend Los Angeles City College and joined the Knights Fraternity. After about a month of experiencing too much smoking, drinking, and partying in the fraternity house, I answered an ad in the L.A Times. The ad was looking for someone to help the editor of the newspaper. No, I didn’t become a reporter or columnist, but I did move into the guesthouse on the editor’s property and help take care of him and his house while I continued my freshman year of college — move No. 6.
During this same time I was able to join what was called the “Actor’s Guild” in Hollywood and participate in several productions of “The Ozzie and Harriet Show,” “Have Gun will Travel,” and “77 Sunset Strip.” At times I seemed to be living at the studios because of having to spend so much time rehearsing the scripts. However, within the next year and a half I had experienced things, relational-wise, happening in Hollywood that I decided I wanted no part of. It became what I refer to as, “a land of tarnished dreams.”
During this same time my grandmother was involved in an accident, and one of her final wishes for my life was that I, “become a pastor.”
“What?”
“Sonny boy, if you can be an actor, you can be a pastor!”
It took me several months to decide, but grandma was so special to me that I decided to move from Hollywood to a college in Riverside, California and enroll in theology classes — move No. 7.
It was during my third semester at the college, and I was on my way to a morning class when an announcement came over the campus loudspeaker system. “Students and faculty, please give me your undivided attention. We have just learned that an assassin shot President Kennedy.” Move No. 8 occurred less than a month after this horrible event.
I decided to enlist in the Army as a medic. I spent the next six months at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas training as an Army corps medic. Move No. 9 dealt with my time serving as a combat medic, which I won’t go into detail about in this column.
Move No. 10 occurred when I returned to the states and was stationed at Walter Reed Army Hospital to complete my tour of duty. I was bunked at the Forest Glen Annex, which was a housing/medical unit the Army used for patients and Army personnel.
Near the completion of my tour of duty, move No. 11 occurred. I had met someone that seemed to be able to help me with my readjustment to civilian life. I should have been looking for a “mommy-type,” but instead I married my first wife and was able to move into an apartment in Takoma Park, Maryland.
Within the next two years we had two daughters, but during this time a trend was occurring in the U.S, which motivated what became known as “wife swapping”, or “wife sharing.” That resulted in move No. 12. I was not in favor of the trend and moved out for a while, but still worked at being a dad to my two daughters.
Within about a year a change of mind took place in my ex-wife’s thinking (we divorced five years later, which resulted in move No. 15), but move No. 13 took place when I decided to give the marriage a second try, during which time we had daughter number three.
Move No. 14 found us living in Riverside County, California, after moving to California and me accepting a job with the California Driving School.
Move No. 15 took me to Palm Springs, California, after I decided marriage wasn’t working for me. During this time, while working as a motel manager, I decided to return to college and become a teacher. Move No. 16 took me to Beaumont, California, where I rented an apartment and worked at Child Help USA. Shortly thereafter I earned my teaching credentials and was hired to teach at St. John’s School for Boys, a court-placement school for “bad boys” from places like East Los Angeles.
I swore I was never going to go the marriage route again. However, during my second year of teaching I met a beautiful, godly woman that won my heart and changed my attitude about marriage. Within nine months we were married, and move No. 17 took us to Indio, California, where move No. 18 took us to another residence about a mile away, where we lived until 2000.
Move No. 19 found us in Dayton, Tennessee, where we enjoyed a great view of the Tennessee River for only a couple of years, because 9/11 caused the economy in Tennessee to plummet to the point it became difficult to make a living. We enjoyed our time there because two of my stepsiblings resided in Dayton and I was able to start an antique business called Stark Creations.
Because it became difficult to make a decent living, move No. 20 took us back to California where we lived until 2006. Retirement convinced both my wife and me to return to our roots in the Midwest. Her family, mom and dad especially, were more than happy to realize we had returned home, where we had both grown up.
So move No. 21 found our daughter and us living in Atlantic across the street from the high school she would be attending. The location was wonderful and offered us not only a great view, but also an opportunity to once again become assimilated into the culture my wife and I had initially grown up in.
Within a few years subsequent to our move to Atlantic, my wife’s dad, who was “born to farm,” and had continued farming until he became ill, passed away. Her mom continued living in the home they had built, but eventually decided to let us buy the house. That became move No. 22.
My mother-in-law decided to move to a senior housing complex, and after a couple of changes in locations, she decided to move to one in Omaha. Since we loved being with her, and the trip from Atlantic, to visit took nearly an hour each time, and realizing our daughter had also moved to a town in Iowa, next to Omaha, move No. 23 became a certainty. We moved to Council Bluffs, and once again began feeling, “This is it! We’re here for good!”
Wrong! Mom passed away in 2018. That gave us motivation to look for a place we wanted to call our retirement home. We began looking for the perfect place and discovered a location that had not only a great view of a lake, but also a lot of farmland in the distance. We moved 10 miles south, hoping for a warmer climate. Therefore, and I hope I’m correct about this, but I believe this to be my last horizontal move — move No.24.
Move No. 25, which I’m not planning anytime soon, will hopefully be a vertical one.
