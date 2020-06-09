Watching the space launch on May 30 caused me to remember a column I had begun work on some time ago, and decided I wanted to get it launched. So, I found the following pretty amazing, and I hope my readers also find it interesting, although it’s kind of “out there.”
For all you scientists out there, and for all those who have a hard time convincing people regarding the truth of the Bible, here’s something that shows God’s awesome creation, and that He is still the One in Mission Control.
You probably weren’t aware that the space program had been busy proving that what some believed was a “myth” in the Bible is actually true. Mr. Harold Hill, president of the Curtis Engine Company in Baltimore, Maryland, and a consultant in the space program, relates the following development. And I believe that one of the most amazing things that God has helped prove for us happened to our astronauts and space scientists at Green Belt, Maryland, a few miles from where I used to live in Silver Spring, Maryland back in the 1960s and 70s.
The scientists were checking out where the position of the sun, moon and planets would be 100 years and 1,000 years from now. According to Mr. Hill, a scientist told him, “We have to know this so we won’t send up a satellite and have it bump into something later on in its orbits. We have to lay out the orbits in terms of the life of the satellite and where the planets will be, so the whole thing will not bog down.”
They ran the computer measurement back and forth over the centuries, and it came to a halt. The computer stopped and put up a red signal, which meant that there was something wrong with either the information fed into it or with the results as compared to the standards.
They called in the service department to check it out, and according to Hill, they asked, “What’s wrong?” Well, they found that there was a day missing in space in elapsed time. They scratched their heads and tore their hair out. There was no answer!
Finally, a Christian man on the team said, “You know, I remember in Sunday School they talked about the sun standing still.” While they didn’t believe him, they didn’t have an answer either, so they said, “Show us.”
He found a Bible and turned to the book of Joshua where they found what they thought was a pretty ridiculous statement, for anyone with common sense. There they found the Lord saying to Joshua, “Do not be afraid of them; I have given them into your hand. Not one of them will be able to withstand you.” (Joshua 10:8 NIV) Joshua was concerned because he was surrounded by the enemy. And if darkness fell, the enemy would overrun him and his army. So Joshua asked the Lord to make the sun stand still. That’s right… “So the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, till the nation avenged itself on its enemies….The sun stopped in the middle of the sky and delayed going down about a full day.” (Joshua 10:13)
The astronauts and scientists all stated, “There is the missing day!” They checked the computers going back into the time it was written and found that it was close, but not close enough. The elapsed time that was missing back in Joshua’s day was 23 hours and 20 minutes — not a whole day.
They read the Bible, and there it was, “about (approximately) a full day.” These few words in the Bible are important, but the astronauts and scientists were still confused, because if you cannot account for 40 minutes, you’ll still be in trouble 1,000 years from now.
Those 40 minutes had to be found, because it could be multiplied many times over during orbits. As the Christian employee thought about it, he began to remember that somewhere else in the Bible it mentioned that the sun had “gone backwards.”
A scientist told him that he was out of his mind. However, the employee took the Good Book (actually the best book) again and read these words in 2 Kings 20: 9-11 that told the following story: Hezekiah, on his death bed, as visited by the prophet Isaiah who told him that he was going to die. Hezekiah asked for a sign as proof, and Isaiah said, “…Shall the shadow go forward 10 steps (degrees), or shall it go back 10 steps (degrees)?”
Hezekiah said, “It is a simple matter for the shadow to go forward 10 steps (degrees)…Rather, have it go back 10 steps (degrees).”
Isaiah spoke to the Lord, and the Lord brought the shadow 10 steps (degrees) backward.
Yes, 10 degrees is exactly 40 minutes!
23 hours and 20 minutes in Joshua, plus 40 minutes in 2 Kings makes the missing day in the universe! Isn’t that amazing? Pretty cool, huh?
I’m still curious as to why so many people have such a difficult time believing that the Bible is the inerrant (totally trustworthy) Word of God.
— Allen Stark can be reached at amsstark@msn.com.
