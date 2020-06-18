I feel as though this present life is a different life than we were living a few months ago. A lot of us don’t appear to be as self-centered, or self-reliant as we were. For instance, hands are raised for different reasons; knees are bent for different reasons. Is this a new normal?
This simple question continues to echo through my mind. And I have to ask, “Do we want to go back to normal? Are we being given insight to a new way of life? Are we, as a nation, being reminded that the enemy is not in ourselves, but can come from unexpected outside sources? Are we being told that we need a new normal --caring more; praying more? With God as our helper, we really don’t have to return to “normal.”
One thing I’ve learned throughout my life, and having experienced several unfortunate events, including the Vietnam War and personal losses, and though they have all been potential sources for anger and despair, they have also been sources of spiritual and relational growth. So whether or not the outcome of these recent life-changing events (COVID-19 and protests) may somewhat depend on individual groups, and at the country’s response, just remember, as Abraham Lincoln said, “More things are wrought (brought about) by prayer than this world dreams of.”
Echoes of 9/11 still remain in my mind, and several habits I began surfaced the days after 9/11. Ignoring some of the work we had to do at times, my wife and I would turn on the TV and scroll through the channels. We stayed glued to the TV re-watching the events that played-out on that horrible day, and the days following—work by firemen and others at Ground Zero.
When my wife returned from a woman’s conference in Chattanooga, mid-afternoon on 9/11, she came by our store and asked, “Did you hear what happened!” Her tone made me think the president had been assassinated! My only response was “What?” When she stammered through the events of the morning, we immediately closed the store, picked up our daughter from school, went to a grocery store, the gas station, and hurried home.
Upon arriving home we immediately turned on the news. I saw something I never expected to see. A skyscraper was on fire with smoke pouring out a few stories from the top.
Newscasters spoke in shocked voices about the World Trade Center. A passenger jet had flown directly and purposefully into the North Tower, killing everyone on board, and thousands inside the building! Then another jet flew into the South Tower! The first tower had collapsed, and then the second was shown falling!
The newscast continued, showing the Pentagon being hit, and another plane crashing in a field in Pennsylvania.
My mind began asking the question over and over: “What kind of world are we living in?” For the rest of the evening, and next day, we spent hours glued to the TV.
I am known to use quotes from intelligent people, such as Martin Luther King Jr., in order to make some of my points stronger. In this case I’m using one of his most famous. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Hate multiplies hate, violence multiplies violence.”
One day recently my wife and I, while glued to the TV, something occurred to us. This was also partly because we had been tuned in twice a week with a prayer warrior, Robia Scott, who was doing a podcast with her listeners. I’m not exactly sure of the words we used to explain our feelings subsequent to one of her first podcasts, but it was about,
“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we had this same desire about spending time with the Lord as we do watching the news, praying, and listening to His voice, instead of man’s newscasts.” We began to realize we needed to be studying God’s Word more (the Bible), in order to deal with our fears and anxiety.
In that moment we decided to, first thing every morning, before entering cyberspace, or even touching our cellphones, to read our Bibles and spend time in prayer. That has led us to spending even more time in our “prayer closets.” Our decision has resulted in bringing us more peace in this time of terror: pandemic and rebellion.
Therefore, we are now focusing more on God’s peace in our lives, and are benefiting in ways we believe are leading us more into what we are feeling will be a result of this time of trouble — the Kingdom Age for Christ’s Warriors.
More to be shared…
— Contact Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
