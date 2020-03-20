Some very smart person, and I’m not smart enough to remember who, “What you decide to focus on in any given moment of time is the most important decision you’ll ever make.”
If that’s the case, then walking into your closet in the morning and searching the hangers and hooks for the right clothes to wear is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make, right? Well, at least for that particular day.
Now that you’ve made the first most important decision of the day, and you’ve looked in the mirror to confirm that, let’s consider what could be your next most important decision — of the day.
OK. You’re now in the kitchen. You’ve walked back and forth between the pantry and your refrigerator. But then you suddenly dead stop in front of your coffee maker — a Keurig in my case — pull open the drawer underneath it to make your next important decision of the day. In my case I ask, “Leaded, or unleaded.”
Soon the coffee will be done, so I hurry to make my next important decision of the day. As my mind and eyes search the shelves, I hear the Keurig telling me that my second most important decision of the day has been confirmed. I pick up my cup, poor a little cream in the coffee, and move toward the dining table — oh no! My Chihuahua runs between my feet and I watch my coffee ruin my first most important decision of the day!
Oh well, so much for my first two most important decisions of the day. And, because I began working on this column prior to the recent catastrophic events happening in the world, as a result of — COVID-19 — my thinking about decision-making has taken a 360-degree turn.
And so what now seems to be some of my most important decisions of the day?
• Am I at risk of catching the disease today, based on what I’ll be doing, or not doing?
• Should I use less TP per ________?
• Do I need another helping of _______, or should I take my dog for a walk?
Before continuing, let me share what a friend just now texted me. “Focus on the power of good decision making. The second you make a new decision you have possibly changed your destiny.”
Hearing my friend’s advice echoing through my mind, I realize that I may be setting into motion new behaviors, actions, directions, and most important — consequences, and paths for my life.
OK so here is now where I am. Don’t despair if you’re feeling frustrated, overwhelmed, or if you feel that life is against you and happening to you. I strongly suggest that your first and most important decision of the day is to pray and ask God for strength to deal with this life-deterring event called COVID-19.
Even though churches, to a large extent, are not meeting together for an uncertain amount of time, seek your faith-believing friends’ advice and support. The God of the universe — truly the One in control — knows what is happening worldwide, and in each of our individual lives. And as Matthew 26:41 tells us to, “Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak,” we definitely need to develop a life of prayer.
What I think I need to do more of these days is to allow the echoes of yesteryear to block out the current events. This always seems to put my mind in a better place. And seeing more birds flying about these days, I think I’m going to begin a column called, “It’s OK to be birdbrained.” And this column will have nothing to do with the decisions I’ve had to make these past couple of weeks.
— Reach Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
