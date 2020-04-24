Back in 2008, as a reporter during the many months of presidential campaigning, it was an educational experience, and at times enjoyable to cover the forums and speak one-on-one with many of the presidential contenders. Each of the hopefuls made a plea to their audiences to “get out and vote,” just as they still do today.
Although you may not consider yourself all that political, or have finally been turned off by all the political rhetoric, having to mute one political commercial after another, or hang up the political phone call, I would like to add my own words of encouragement to get out and vote whenever the opportunity arises. Why? Because in:
1776 — One vote gave America the English language instead of the German language.
1800 — One vote gave Thomas Jefferson the presidency over Aaron Burr.
1876 — One vote made Rutherford B. Hayes the president.
1923 — One vote gave Adolph Hitler leadership of the Nazi party.
If those reasons alone don’t make you think more about voting, the following are a few of my own reasons:
I vote because there are countries where people are not allowed the freedom to vote and must live in fear and oppression.
I vote because in some nations, many risk their lives just to go cast their ballot. We can do it freely without fear and should not take that freedom lightly.
I vote because we have a say in who gets hired to represent us, and we pay their salary. If we don’t participate, we shouldn’t complain.
I vote because my father, my father-in-law, my two brothers, my wife’s cousin, and myself went in harm’s way to keep our country free so that we could continue to vote.
I vote because many are still dying every day for a taste of the freedom many take for granted.
I vote because God has given us that right and told us to be involved and to pray, “for all of those that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceful life.”
Voting is an important activity that should be taken seriously. The candidates should be considered for their abilities, past voting record, and accomplishments if they have previously held office. An election is not a popularity contest. After all, if we were to need a specific surgery, wouldn’t we choose a doctor who had experience, ability, and had a past record of successful surgeries?
Being a fan of reading things written by great authors, I ran across this article written a long time ago. But I believe it has a lot to say to all of us in this election year. It could well have been written today. As you read, think seriously about what it says to us in the time we now live. You will be surprised who wrote the article:
“Whenever a Christian votes, they vote against God or for Him, and they know this quite well. God is an issue in every election; He is a candidate in the person of every clean nominee on every ticket; His purity and His approval are there, to be voted for or voted against. If Christians would vote their duty to God at the polls, they could carry every election, and do it with ease. They would elect every clean candidate in the United States, and defeat every soiled one.
“Their prodigious power would be quickly realized and recognized, and afterward there would be no unclean candidates upon any ticket, and graft would cease. Every Christian congregation in the country elects foul men to public office, while quite aware that this also is an open and deliberate insult to God, who cannot approve and does not approve the placing of the liberties and the well-being of His children in the hands of infamous men.
“It is the Christian congregations that are responsible for the filling of our public offices with criminals, for the reason that they could prevent it if they chose to do it. They could prevent it without organizing a league, without forming a platform, without making any speeches or passing any resolutions—in a word, without concert of any kind. They could accomplish it by each individual resolving to vote for God at the polls — that is to say, vote for the candidate whom God would approve.
“Can a man imagine such a thing as God being a Republican or Democrat, and voting for a criminal merely because party loyalty required it? If the Christians of America could be persuaded to vote God and a clean ticket, it would bring about a moral revolution that would be incalculably beneficent. It would save the country — a country whose Christians have betrayed it and are destroying it. The Christian vote—it alone, is the master of the situation, and lord of the result.”
— Mark Twain, Collier’s Magazine (Sept. 2, 1905)
In 1901, Mark Twain also wrote, “To the Person Sitting in Darkness,” a satire exposing imperialism, something more that would fit today’s political climate.
If you’re listening, God’s voice echoes down through the years, saying, “If my people repent and turn from their evil ways, I will heal their land.”
— Allen Stark can be reached at amsstark@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.