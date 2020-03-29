Recently, network TV news shows have dedicated nearly all of their coverage to national and international stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic — and rightly so. They have kept our nation informed by providing important information from both politicians and medical experts who have — quite often — told two different stories.
Cable news channels, most of whom have taken stands for or against certain politicians, and who have supported or questioned the wisdom of the medical experts, have clouded the facts with opinions. On some channels, they have even downplayed the realities — foolishly and dangerously — of the disaster sweeping across the country as trumped up exaggerations. Unlike the traditional networks, cable channels have done little to help as they’ve spent most of their time pointing fingers and second-guessing.
Quietly, in the background of all of this, local newspapers are providing mountains of coverage as to what’s happening in small and mid-sized communities all across the country. Local newspapers are filling a vital role in keeping friends and neighbors informed.
If there’s ever been a time when it was clear how valuable a local newspaper can be to the community it serves, now is that time.
I am proud to say The Daily Nonpareil has been one such newspaper.
While our staff may be small in number, the volume of coverage they have produced is like nothing I’ve seen in my near 50-year career.
Since the crisis began to unfold here in the United States, the Nonpareil has published nearly 200 locally-oriented coronavirus-related stories in print and online. That’s right, nearly 200! Those stories have covered nearly every aspect of the challenges being faced here in Council Bluffs, the metro area and across southwest Iowa.
And, we’re not finished. We won’t be done until COVID-19 has been successfully driven from the communities we serve.
But even after the virus has been beaten, we won’t be done. Following the first battle, there will be the challenges associated in rebuilding our community in an effort to return things to normal; whatever the new normal turns out to be. The Nonpareil will be here telling those stories and working to unite the community in a common purpose.
Covering this story has been different in more ways than just providing an abundance of news coverage.
Never before, have I had to lock our doors to customers and friends. But, we’ve done so to protect our staff in an effort to prevent the virus from shutting us down.
Today, two-thirds of our staff — including yours truly — is working from home in a further effort to be sure we’re able to continue to keep the community informed.
And, we’ve put aside our need to be financially rewarded for our news coverage related to coronavirus. Online, we’ve put all of our COVID-19 news stories in front of our paywall so anyone and everyone can read the coverage for free.
No, we haven’t taken our paywall totally down. Many community stories that aren’t related to the coronavirus remain behind our paywall. But the stories about this disaster, the stories that are keeping our community informed — and, in some cases, inspired — are all available for everyone to read.
I am proud of what our team has accomplished. The community should be proud as well. But as proud of our team as I am, our role, as valuable as it is, is only a small part of the bigger story.
Parents are striving to keep their children’s outlooks healthy and their education efforts moving. Teachers, most of whom are parents themselves, are helping in ways never conceived of before.
Schools, which for many young students are not only a source of educational growth but also of nutritional support, have worked out ways to see that those young students are still receiving the food they desperately need.
Many businesses have made substantial adjustments in how they provide supplies and services to our community; while other businesses have closed their doors in an effort to slow the virus and in doing so have put their own futures in limbo. For some businesses, it may turn out to be the ultimate sacrifice.
Public servants, elected officials and governmental staffs at all levels, are doing what they can to keep us safe and our community functioning.
And finally, there are those who will most likely prove to be the most important warriors in this battle, the doctors, nurses, technicians and all caregivers who are going to be the frontline in our local battle against this wicked virus.
As they prepare to wage the main battle, let all of us send our thoughts, prayers, gratitude and praise to all these brave and wonderful members of our community. May God keep them — and all of us — safe as the battle moves forward.
— Tom Schmitt is the publisher of The Daily Nonpareil. He can be reached at tschmitt@nonpareilonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.