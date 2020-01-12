Les Mann and I met the summer of 1977. At 25, I had been a newspaper ad guy for seven years; he was a slightly younger up-and-coming news guy.
We found ourselves working at a newspaper operation in Missouri that published one daily newspaper, four free-distribution shoppers and several weekly publications. The publisher of the operation felt that one of the weekly newspapers needed to be revitalized; and he thought Les and I were the two people to make it happen.
It was an adventure I wouldn’t forget and one that allowed Les and I to develop a close friendship — a friendship that would last for more than 40 years.
This past October, Linda and I drove to Lincoln to attend a dinner where Les and three other Nebraskans would be inducted into the Nebraska Press Hall of Fame. A native of Oregon, Les spent most of his newspaper career in Nebraska.
I hadn’t seen or talked with Les in about three years but, as we were accustomed to doing, we picked up right where we had left off the last time we spoke. Sadly, I didn’t know then that it would be our last visit. Les died the day after Christmas following a battle with cancer.
At the induction dinner, several people told me Les had been ill. One gentleman even told me the induction committee had worried Les might not be able to attend the dinner. But no one seemed to know why he had been ill. Linda and I didn’t ask Les or his wife or his kids. We just visited.
Les looked weak and even wore a funny-looking knitted cap to cover his head. He didn’t take the cap off the entire evening. I never asked what the cap was for. We just visited.
I suspected then that he could be battling cancer. I thought the cap might have been hiding a surgical scar or wound but, again, I didn’t ask. We just visited.
Les and I had only been working together a few weeks when I met Linda. Les and his wife, Debbie, would be at our wedding a few months later.
Les and I worked for the same company for more than 15 years and, although we only worked side-by-side for a few months, through the years we collaborated on numerous company initiatives. We teamed up several times to put on “how to improve your newspaper” presentations with Les focusing on news content while I addressed ways to increase ad sales. Following each presentation, Les always had to answer more questions than I did because his presentation was always more interesting.
Back in 1977, when Les and I were asked to revitalize that declining weekly newspaper, we asked the publisher how big our team would be. We were told we would have “a team of two — the two of you!”
Therefore, we ended up doing everything. In addition to selling and writing, we had to paste up each week’s edition of the newspaper on Tuesday evening. All the paste up was done by hand, as there were no computers at small newspapers in the 1970s.
Being just the two of us, and having to compose the entire newspaper, we generally worked to 2 or 3 a.m. every Wednesday morning.
In addition to newspapering, Les and I both loved baseball — we were huge Cardinal fans. The composing room in which we worked occupied a long and narrow space. At least once every Tuesday night, we would take a break from working and would pull out our ball gloves which we had hidden under the counter. We would then play catch in the composing room. Les would stand at one end of the room and I would be at the other. We’d throw the ball as hard and fast as we could, each trying to throw better than the other. It was one of the silliest things I’ve ever done while at work — and one of the most fun things.
When we were together in October, without either of us mentioning it prior in the conversation, Les looked over at me, pointed to his son and asked, “Did you tell him about our playing catch back in the day?” Neither of us had forgotten.
Les was one of the most creative people I’ve ever known; and not just at work. For years, when his kids were growing up, Les would create unique family Christmas cards. His creations ranged from mini-newspapers, to small books, to games. Every year brought something new. It was the Christmas greeting Linda and I most looked forward to receiving.
Les’ creativity served him well in his profession. He received countless awards and recognition for both his writing and his photography. His weekly column, “Mannerisms,” was recognized for being entertaining, educating and motivating. He was a true newspaperman’s newspaperman. He even featured a historic newspaper trademark — bow ties. He was seldom seen without one.
But his contributions to the communities in which he worked went beyond producing good newspapers. He was active in his community, involved in his church and taught journalism at local colleges. He was, in every aspect, an outstanding newspaperman. Not a journalist with high ideas, but a community-minded, down to earth newspaperman.
Always an outdoorsman, in his later years Les became particularly interested in oak trees. At the end of his thank you speech at the induction dinner in October, he asked everyone to plant an oak tree. When he was finished, he handed out acorns.
Les’ funeral Mass will be held Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska. He will be buried later in Oregon near where he grew up.
Following his lead, Les’ family has asked people to consider planting an oak tree in his memory. I already know where I’m planning to put mine.
— Tom Schmitt is the publisher of The Daily Nonpareil. He can be reached at tschmitt@nonpareilonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.