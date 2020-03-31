In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 photo, A.J. Davidson, who works in the business development department at Blue Delta Jeans, packages face guards made at the jeans manufacturing site in Shannon, Miss. The company has shifted its operation from making custom jeans to help with the demand of face masks to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.