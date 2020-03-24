WASHINGTON — Did Rand Paul go about his daily business as a United States senator as he was infected with coronavirus? His office won’t say when he took the test before he got his positive diagnosis.
He reportedly worked out in the Senate gym on Sunday morning. He used the pool. Hours later, his office announced he had tested positive.
Paul’s office did not respond to an email asking when he took the test, nor to did it provide an answer to that question to other Washington Post inquiries. CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that Paul got tested a week before, which, if true, would mean he knew he could have been carrying the virus that entire time. His office has not denied the report, and just said Paul left the Senate once he learned of his diagnosis.
Some of his fellow senators’ public comments make clear they think that, at the very least, the Kentucky Republican didn’t use best practices under the very real possibility he had coronavirus.
“I’ve never commented about a fellow Senator’s choices/actions. Never once,” tweeted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on Sunday. “This, America, is absolutely irresponsible. You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others & likely increases the spread of the virus.”
The Post reported that Paul was on Capitol Hill over the past few days as lawmakers have been debating a $1.8 trillion-aid-package. He attended a Senate Republican luncheon on Friday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is the lead negotiator of this legislation.
If he did continue to work while the results were pending, that would mean he did what health officials say not to do.
Paul interacted with members of Congress over the last few days — which now means at least two other senators are in quarantine — right as they vote on the biggest bailout package in history to prop up a U.S. economy that has ground to a halt over coronavirus.
More than two dozen members of Congress have self-quarantined after brushes with the coronavirus, even if they didn’t have symptoms and even if they tested negative. After two House lawmakers said last week they tested positive for coronavirus, at least a dozen of their colleagues immediately stayed home from their first point of contact. Several told their staffs to stay home as well. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, finished one quarantine only to be told he had come in contact with someone else with coronavirus. He went right back into it.
Tests that give a diagnosis in under an hour were approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. If Paul took one of those, that would mean there wasn’t a long period when he wasn’t certain if he was infected. But those are mostly reserved for emergency rooms, and his office isn’t claiming that his test was one of those. Other tests take up to a week to come back. Paul, who is also an ophthalmologist and who often uses his background in a medical profession to frame his policy thinking, is now taking heat.
“It seems a little bit peculiar, that you’d be waiting for a test and assessing a situation that would lead you to that conclusion, or also lead to the conclusion to carry on business as usual,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Sunday. “ ... People have been quarantining for less.”
Paul’s office said he went home after knowing he tested positive. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” his office said. “As soon as he got the results, he left the building,” they told The Post.
But even that is against the government’s recommended best-practices. Health officials are urging people who might be sick to stay away from other people. By Paul’s office’s own admission, Paul was in the Senate (not at home) when he received the positive test results.
We know Paul attended a fundraiser in Kentucky last week. Two attendees later tested positive. It’s not clear how many people attended the event, which came a day before Trump issued guidelines to Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10.
At this point, several states have taken the drastic measure of putting people under stay-at-home orders to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. Healthy people are being told to stay in their homes, to not go to work. Primary elections are being postponed. It’s all so that hospital workers don’t get overwhelmed.
Congress is operating under somewhat different guidelines. Staffing has been restricted to only the most essential people, and McConnell has structured voting so only 10 or so senators are in the chamber at a time. Reporters try to keep their distance. But overall, Congress requires sharing some space as it works toward getting people and businesses relief as fast as it can.
Utah’s GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney both said they would self-quarantine now after spending time with Paul over the past few days. Congress has no way to vote remotely, though some lawmakers are trying to change that, which means because of Paul, Lee and Romney wont get to vote on the relief package.
Paul’s situation raises another thorny question: Why did he get tested in the first place if he wasn’t having any symptoms, as his office says? The United States has a severe shortage of tests, and Vice President Mike Pence says near daily that people without symptoms should not get tests. And yet members of Congress — Paul included — and athletes have received tests even if they weren’t showing symptoms.
Paul had part of his lung removed last year after an attack by a neighbor. Between that and his medical background, you might think he’d be extra sensitive to the implications of spreading it. Wouldn’t he understand how dangerous being around other people, including older senators, could be if there was even the remote possibility he had the virus?
Paul’s father, former congressman Ron Paul, wrote on Twitter as recently as last week that the coronavirus could be a “hoax.”
Given Paul’s behavior, it’s worth asking: Was he treating the deadly virus flippantly, too?
