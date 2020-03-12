Having recently read a piece by syndicated columnist Byron York in the Nonpareil regarding political differences that are causing divisions, I have been inspired to write about things that do seem to divide us to some degree within the Stark family. But not based on our cultural differences (Afro-American, Hispanic-American, and possibly a couple from outer space — their thinking is really out there somewhere). I feel very blessed to have these cultures represented within my own family.
Although our cultural differences have never caused any of our problems, at times there does seem to be my revolution versus your revolution; much of it based on age-based thinking and liberal versus conservative beliefs. There have even been a few members who have begun their own revolution at the cost of contradicting what some of us see as our family values. Does this sound familiar to anyone?
No one, to my knowledge, within the Stark family, has ever done an “exit poll” to determine who’s thinking is more likely to win. However, based on my own interpretation of “Christian values,” whenever my exit is vertical instead of horizontal, I want my exit thinking to be the one that God says will win.
As I see it, and many others who share my same values see it, what seems to be valued the most today is what makes people “feel good.” In other words, Do I have enough stuff? Do I have enough fun time? Do I feel that I know enough that I don’t have to accept someone else’s thinking or beliefs? Etcetera.
I do not see myself as someone who claims that mankind has been the one who set the world in place and has the ability to cause it to move in any direction deemed necessary. But I’m sad to say that there are those within many families who see a need to add or subtract based on their own revolutionary needs: more drugs; less inconveniences by not allowing a new being to have a chance at life; and wanting or needing more gadgets.
Unfortunately, I have witnessed or heard, as others have also told me they have, that some family members, especially the younger, or tech-dependent, want to purchase the latest “smartphone” instead of trying to work at developing their own smart brain. In my opinion they are the ones that should add iThinking to their iPhones and iPads — meaning, instead of being dependent and conforming to trends, they need to work at becoming more independent in thinking and behavior. And perhaps the older generation, especially grandmas and grandpas, could help them understand that it’s okay to allow life’s experiences to qualify them for enhancements rather than seeking instant gratification.
Someone in the family spent many years in the advertising business, and in doing so was awarded a very gratifying recognition by the community. I believe this family member truly understood what it meant to advertise the works of others instead of seeking instant gratification.
Now, having shared some of my thoughts on this subject let me say that not everyone is going to accept my way of thinking. My reason for sharing what I have is because I want to encourage families to do what they can to heal the division within their families before it’s too late. Just as our country has become very divided in so many ways, and not seeing any reuniting in the near future, I don’t want my family, or your family to become so divided that a civil war could develop within. Why do I feel this? Because I believe that our country is becoming so divided that I do not see us as the United States.
If you are a praying person, pray not only for the problems that cause division within your own family, but for the obvious divisions that keep our country very un-united.
God bless you and your family, and I pray that God will still bless the Un-United States of America.
— Contact Start at amsstark@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.