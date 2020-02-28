“Refrain from anger and turn from wrath; do not fret—it leads only to evil. For those who are evil will be destroyed, but those who hope in the LORD will inherit the land.” (Psalms 37:8-9 NIV)
I remember Pastor Billy Graham saying, “I believe one of the great sins American Christians are committing these days is that of fretting.” However, most of us don’t regard fretting, grumbling or complaining as being sins. But the Bible says they are. That could be a sign we do not believe Christ is in control of the world.
But then you may ask: What about the lying and corruption in our government? What about the all-consuming preoccupation with sexual activity, perversions and public nudity via TV? And what about the reckless spending that is causing our country to approach bankruptcy? What about the violence young people are devouring in the electronic games and movies?
I sometimes wonder if common sense is being banished from our country.
Is America still seen as a Christian country? We can see, in some instances, the signs of an approaching persecution of believing Christians. Christianity used to be regarded as an honorable religion, held in esteem by most of our citizens. But I notice that little by little Christians and their practices are being scorned as somehow being unworthy of intelligent people. I read somewhere that Hitler also had this view of Christians. And of course he had similar thoughts about people of Jewish faith.
Will we soon be writing another Book of Lamentations?
Many are saying that in some Christian churches the Bible is not being preached. What is left are various programs designed to whip up enthusiasm. But enthusiasm is useless if not distracting when it comes to spiritual warfare.
Our big problem in the coming days will be fretting, complaining and grumbling about the abominations. When we fret, we are revealing that we do not believe Jesus Christ knows what He is doing.
A strong Christian faith believes that Christ is absolutely in control of every detail of world history, including that of the United States of America. He has authority over all flesh. The earth is the Lord’s, and everyone who lives on it belongs to God.
Did the apostle Paul command us not to fret? I believe so: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8 NIV)
When we see wicked people promoting self, we must pray continually to keep our mind focused on Jesus. We must live by his life moment by moment, if we are to stand victoriously in Christ, while the demon-possessed people are parading around.
There are wonderful promises made to those who do not fret, and we are going to need these promises in the coming days in America.
“Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong; for like the grass they will soon wither, like green plants they will soon die away.” (Psalm 37:1,2 NIV)
I tell you, no matter how bad things get, if you live for Christ, you will stand and rejoice during the darkest hours that are approaching. Not only will you stand, but also all those who love and trust you will survive. You will affect a lot of people by your steadfastness in Christ.
However, if you fret yourself about the wickedness in our land, you will depress those around you. They will see that instead of being victorious in Christ you are defeated in your unbelief.
All I am saying is that you can stand in Christ throughout all the evil that is coming. Christ is not defeated and there is no reason why you should be defeated if you are living in him.
Satan hates being ignored and he will do everything in his power to attract your attention and cause you to fret (which really is worshipping the devil instead of God).
The only true Christian life is that of praying without ceasing. This may seem impossible to you. But try it. It works!
— Contact Allen Stark at amsstark@msn.com.
