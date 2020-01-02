The waning hours of 2019 offered yet another sad commentary on the apparent unwillingness of elected officials’ to address the growing number of mass shootings proactively.
Last Sunday, a gunman pulled out a short-barreled shotgun during a church service in White Settlement, Texas, and killed two congregants before he was fatally shot within seconds by an armed congregant who was part of the church’s “security team.”
After the shooting, Texas officials hailed the state’s gun laws, including a measure enacted this year that affirmed the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in places of worship unless the church itself prohibits the practice. That was not the case at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.
Jack Wilson, the congregant who shot and killed the attacker, identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, said the church started the security team about 18 months ago after moving to a new building and becoming concerned about crime in the area.
Wilson has been a firearms instructor since 1995, spent six years in the Army National Guard and was a Hood County, Texas, reserve deputy.
Wilson said that he and another security volunteer, Richard White, were drawn to Kinnunen the minute he entered the church wearing a fake beard, a wig, a hat and a long coat.
Kinnunen approached a communion server, Anton Wallace, pulling out the shotgun from under his coat. He first shot White then Wallace before Wilson was able to fire the single shot that killed the attacker.
Speaking outside the church on Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said authorities “can’t prevent mental illness from occurring, and we can’t prevent every crazy person from pulling a gun. But we can be prepared like this church was.”
The law allowing licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in a place of worship was passed in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, which was also at a church. A man opened fire on a Sunday morning congregation at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in 2017, killing more than two dozen people.
President Donald Trump tweeted his appreciation for the Texas gun legislation Monday night, saying, “Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!” On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, “If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed and highly proficient in using their weapons, the end result would have been catastrophic.”
Other Texas lawmakers, while praising the churchgoer’s actions, called for a special session to address gun violence in a year that saw mass shootings in the Texas cities of El Paso, Odessa and Midland.
“As lawmakers, we must come together to address the rise in gun violence we have seen in Texas,” state Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Fort Worth, said in a statement. “Yesterday’s gunman had a long criminal record, including charges of aggravated assault and possession of an illegal weapon. We must respect the Second Amendment while also working together to keep guns out of the hands of those who wish to do harm to Texans worshiping in a church, attending school or shopping for their children.”
In our opinion, that represents a pro-active approach that should be emulated by other states and at the federal level.
